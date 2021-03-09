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ARE VACCINATED MORE VULNERABLE TO HIV?
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324 views • March 09, 2021
ARE VACCINATED MORE VULNERABLE TO HIV?
Fears that the #Covid19 vaccine could leave people more vulnerable to the AIDS virus is just the latest of many possible complications from the experimental shot. Jefferey Jaxen explains why this type of immune response should also be a concern for everyone when it comes to future vaccines to combat SARS-CoV-2.
#HIVRisk #ImmuneResponse #JohnsonJohnson #SARSCoV2 #SpikeProtein #AD5 #DelBigtree #TheHighWire
POSTED: March 9, 2021
Fears that the #Covid19 vaccine could leave people more vulnerable to the AIDS virus is just the latest of many possible complications from the experimental shot. Jefferey Jaxen explains why this type of immune response should also be a concern for everyone when it comes to future vaccines to combat SARS-CoV-2.
#HIVRisk #ImmuneResponse #JohnsonJohnson #SARSCoV2 #SpikeProtein #AD5 #DelBigtree #TheHighWire
POSTED: March 9, 2021
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