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Pfizer fully-vaccinated 16 year old teen contracts Delta variant after returning to public school - no mask mandate.
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90 views • August 20, 2021
Pfizer fully vaccinated (for several months)16 year old teen, family member of mine, contracts Delta variant after returning to public school - no mask mandate at said school. He has been sick for 6 days, with head pain, extreme fatigue, no sense of taste/smell. Finally commenced Ivermectin and, hopefully, Budesonide, today - Day 6. In this video, I recommend my protocol and, at YouTube under the Comments, I made mention of Ivermectin and Budesonide. YouTube struck the video, and banned me for a week.
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