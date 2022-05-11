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Human Pawns - An Evil Game of Chess
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15 views • May 11, 2022
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/human-pawns-of-illegal-immigration/
Illegal immigrants have become pawns in a very evil chess game to destroy nation states and move us into world government.
Illegal immigration affects everyone, and although there are enormous social and economic costs for everyone, they don't begin to compare with the immorality of using human beings as pawns in a global chess game to destroy sovereign nations while promoting totalitarian world government.
We all know that America is a land of immigrants. Our strength is in our diversity; not the convoluted social progressive diversity touted by leftist revolutionaries like Obama, Harris and Obiden, but the diversity of individuals willing to risk everything for the freedom to succeed by the sweat of their brow in a land of limitless opportunities.
They wanted to be Americans because of the opportunity and freedom that only the American republic afforded.
The International Power Elite are using unlimited immigration to destroy national sovereignty and move the whole world into their socialist/Marxist/feudalist New World Order.
With the willing assistance of progressive lap dogs and the other politically correct useful idiots that refuse to think with their brain, immigration has become the bane of humanity and an important tool for Globalists.
Who are the real losers in this Power Elite chess game? Just about everyone except the guys at the top pulling the strings and making big money off everybody's personal misery.
This is definitely not the America that made us the envy of the world. Wake up America before globalists destroy what made America great!
Stay Informed
https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email
Illegal immigrants have become pawns in a very evil chess game to destroy nation states and move us into world government.
Illegal immigration affects everyone, and although there are enormous social and economic costs for everyone, they don't begin to compare with the immorality of using human beings as pawns in a global chess game to destroy sovereign nations while promoting totalitarian world government.
We all know that America is a land of immigrants. Our strength is in our diversity; not the convoluted social progressive diversity touted by leftist revolutionaries like Obama, Harris and Obiden, but the diversity of individuals willing to risk everything for the freedom to succeed by the sweat of their brow in a land of limitless opportunities.
They wanted to be Americans because of the opportunity and freedom that only the American republic afforded.
The International Power Elite are using unlimited immigration to destroy national sovereignty and move the whole world into their socialist/Marxist/feudalist New World Order.
With the willing assistance of progressive lap dogs and the other politically correct useful idiots that refuse to think with their brain, immigration has become the bane of humanity and an important tool for Globalists.
Who are the real losers in this Power Elite chess game? Just about everyone except the guys at the top pulling the strings and making big money off everybody's personal misery.
This is definitely not the America that made us the envy of the world. Wake up America before globalists destroy what made America great!
Stay Informed
https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email
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