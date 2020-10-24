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Trump won that RIGGED debate | Greg Kelly
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25 views • October 24, 2020
It was terrible, abysmal, and rigged, but Trump still pulled out the final debate WIN, says Greg Kelly. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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