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The Rising Global Technocracy (With Fiona Marie Flanagan)
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22 views • December 13, 2020
The Rising Global Technocracy (With Fiona Marie Flanagan)
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT9D87j5W7PtE7NHOR5DUOQ
QUOTE ,, Without pain, there would be no suffering, without suffering we would never learn from our mistakes. To make it right, pain and suffering is the key to all windows, without it, there is no way of life.
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT9D87j5W7PtE7NHOR5DUOQ
QUOTE ,, Without pain, there would be no suffering, without suffering we would never learn from our mistakes. To make it right, pain and suffering is the key to all windows, without it, there is no way of life.
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