Epstein, Virginia Giuffre, & Message to Youth

Virginia Giuffre was a sex trafficking survivor of the pimp entrapping financier for the elite, Jeffrey Epstein, and his co-pimping scout, Gislaine Maxwell. This video is made in Giuffre’s memory along with a message for teenagers and young adults.
May Virginia Giuffre be among the front row of the peaceful Saints who pray for the protection of all children.