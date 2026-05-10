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ECONOMY | Buffett hated Gold…So Why did he Buy a Gold Mine? - Dr. Kirk Elliott
Flyover Conservatives
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On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Dr. Kirk Elliott for an economic update on Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, inflation, currency devaluation, and the growing move toward tangible assets. Dr. Kirk breaks down why Buffett, long known for criticizing gold, is now tied to a gold mining company and what that may signal about the future of the stock market, the U.S. dollar, and precious metals. Viewers will learn why billionaires are watching gold and silver closely, how money printing impacts markets, and why real assets may matter more than ever.


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