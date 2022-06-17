Situation Update: "The Storm" Has Hit!! AG Barr Goes Down For Treason!! Cures Come Out!! NWO Losing, But The War Wages On!!

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Video Sources:

https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/the-great-reset-turning-back-the-clock-on-civilization







https://humansbefree.com/2022/06/exposing-the-agenda-to-implement-global-totalitarianism-based-on-technocratic-transhumanist-ideologies.html







https://www.westernjournal.com/10000-head-cattle-killed-kansas-us-faces-skyrocketing-prices-potential-food-shortages/







https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/who-will-meet-to-decide-if-monkeypox-is-emergency-of-international-concern







https://forwardobserver.com/dailysa-belarus-says-german-media-controlled-by-americans/







https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-16-mass-cattle-deaths-send-shockwaves-through-food-supply.html