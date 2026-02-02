BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Don’t Underestimate How the Indoctrinated Will Fawn Over Stupid Celebrities Like Billie Eilish
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
787 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
97 views • 19 hours ago

Last night’s Grammy Awards were supposed to be about music. Talent. Art. Instead, like clockwork, they turned into another smug political sermon—this time courtesy of Billie Eilish, who declared, “No one is illegal on stolen land.”


Now let’s pause right there.


That sentence sounds deep to people who don’t think past applause. It’s crafted to shut down discussion, not invite it. No history, no law, no nuance—just a slogan designed to make the crowd feel morally superior without actually understanding anything.


Here’s the trick: when a celebrity says something like that on a glittering stage, millions of fans don’t evaluate it. They absorb it. They cheer because she said it, not because it makes sense.


And that’s the danger.


If “no one is illegal,” then laws don’t matter. Borders don’t matter. Citizenship doesn’t matter. But funny how the same people pushing that line still live behind gates, fly private, and rely on the very systems they pretend don’t exist.


This isn’t courage. It’s performance activism—safe, rewarded, and completely detached from real-world consequences.


So no, don’t underestimate stupidity—but more importantly, don’t underestimate how easily it spreads when celebrities are treated like moral authorities instead of entertainers.


Enjoy the music if you want. Just don’t outsource your thinking to someone reading slogans off a teleprompter.


Find JD Rucker:


- Website: https://discernreport.com

- Channel Site: https://patriot.tv

- X - https://x.com/jdrucker

- Substack - https://jdrucker.substack.com

- Rumble - https://jdrucker.com/rumble

- Everything: https://jdrucker.com/find


Our Sponsors:


- America First Healthcare: https://patriot.tv/health

- Long-Term Food: https://patriot.tv/food

- Christian Coffee: https://patriot.tv/coffee

- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://patriot.tv/meds

- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr

Keywords
entertainmentmusicgrammysbillie eilishthe jd rucker show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Chokepoints &#038; Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Chokepoints & Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Belle Carter
Ghislaine Maxwell alleges secret settlements protected Epstein&#8217;s network as new documents surface

Ghislaine Maxwell alleges secret settlements protected Epstein’s network as new documents surface

Patrick Lewis
Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump&#8217;s second term

Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump’s second term

Ramon Tomey
The AI Supremacy War: How China outsmarted the West and how we can fight back

The AI Supremacy War: How China outsmarted the West and how we can fight back

Belle Carter
ICE shooting suspect had prior violent encounter with agents, records show

ICE shooting suspect had prior violent encounter with agents, records show

Belle Carter
Decentralized Dawn: Humanity&#8217;s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Decentralized Dawn: Humanity’s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy