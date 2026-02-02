Don’t Underestimate How the Indoctrinated Will Fawn Over Stupid Celebrities Like Billie Eilish

Last night’s Grammy Awards were supposed to be about music. Talent. Art. Instead, like clockwork, they turned into another smug political sermon—this time courtesy of Billie Eilish, who declared, “No one is illegal on stolen land.”





Now let’s pause right there.





That sentence sounds deep to people who don’t think past applause. It’s crafted to shut down discussion, not invite it. No history, no law, no nuance—just a slogan designed to make the crowd feel morally superior without actually understanding anything.





Here’s the trick: when a celebrity says something like that on a glittering stage, millions of fans don’t evaluate it. They absorb it. They cheer because she said it, not because it makes sense.





And that’s the danger.





If “no one is illegal,” then laws don’t matter. Borders don’t matter. Citizenship doesn’t matter. But funny how the same people pushing that line still live behind gates, fly private, and rely on the very systems they pretend don’t exist.





This isn’t courage. It’s performance activism—safe, rewarded, and completely detached from real-world consequences.





So no, don’t underestimate stupidity—but more importantly, don’t underestimate how easily it spreads when celebrities are treated like moral authorities instead of entertainers.





Enjoy the music if you want. Just don’t outsource your thinking to someone reading slogans off a teleprompter.





