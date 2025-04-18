HEALTH FREEDOM’S BIG WIN IN IDAHO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President and founder of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, Leslie Manookian, shares how she helped pass Idaho’s sweeping new Medical Freedom Act, which protects individuals from coerced medical interventions. She describes the emotional rollercoaster of facing a governor’s veto and the ultimate victory that made the law even stronger.