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Mel K | Is It Just a Super Satanic Halftime Show? Exposing the Luciferian Agenda
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253 views • February 28, 2022
Mel K | Is It Just a Super Satanic Halftime Show? Exposing the Luciferian Agenda
Learn More About Mel K Today At: https://themelkshow.com/resources/
Learn More About China’s Investment In the NBA:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/07/nba-china-investment-league-may-pay-high-price-for-short-term-profits/
China-Pandering LeBron James Becomes NBA’s First $1 Billion Player - https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2021/07/22/china-pandering-lebron-james-becomes-nbas-first-1-billion-player/
Jay-Z Takes On the Super Bowl
Why are Roc Nation and the N.F.L. doing business this Super Bowl weekend? Well, social justice is expensive. - https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/01/style/jay-z-super-bowl-roc-nation.html
The Weeknd Super Bowl Performance Foreshadowed the COVID-19 Pandemic - February 5th 2021 - Feb 8, 2016 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBob4a4TCU4
The Weeknd Super Bowl Performance Foreshadowed the COVID-19 Pandemic - February 5th 2021 - Feb 8, 2016 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ybO15JwtXXQ
Dancing In Cages Shakira and Jennifer Lopez - February 3rd 2020 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7cdcMFEnQQ
Madonna Super Bowl Halftime Show - The Super Bowl XLVI halftime show took place on February 5, 2012
The 2012 London Olympics - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpjuSaSFKoo
The Have Their Satanic Transhumanism Great Reset Plan, But We Have God and the Trump Card:
https://rumble.com/vvnovh-president-trump-greets-reawaken-tour-crowd-374-tickets-remain-for-san-diego.html
Super Satanic Bowl: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/fhzwsmfi173ua06/AABiQjwDjJ0-arkXEXlsYxV2a?dl=0
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 381Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 47 Tickets Remain
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 1,212 Tickets Remain
Learn More About Mel K Today At: https://themelkshow.com/resources/
Learn More About China’s Investment In the NBA:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/07/nba-china-investment-league-may-pay-high-price-for-short-term-profits/
China-Pandering LeBron James Becomes NBA’s First $1 Billion Player - https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2021/07/22/china-pandering-lebron-james-becomes-nbas-first-1-billion-player/
Jay-Z Takes On the Super Bowl
Why are Roc Nation and the N.F.L. doing business this Super Bowl weekend? Well, social justice is expensive. - https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/01/style/jay-z-super-bowl-roc-nation.html
The Weeknd Super Bowl Performance Foreshadowed the COVID-19 Pandemic - February 5th 2021 - Feb 8, 2016 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBob4a4TCU4
The Weeknd Super Bowl Performance Foreshadowed the COVID-19 Pandemic - February 5th 2021 - Feb 8, 2016 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ybO15JwtXXQ
Dancing In Cages Shakira and Jennifer Lopez - February 3rd 2020 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7cdcMFEnQQ
Madonna Super Bowl Halftime Show - The Super Bowl XLVI halftime show took place on February 5, 2012
The 2012 London Olympics - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpjuSaSFKoo
The Have Their Satanic Transhumanism Great Reset Plan, But We Have God and the Trump Card:
https://rumble.com/vvnovh-president-trump-greets-reawaken-tour-crowd-374-tickets-remain-for-san-diego.html
Super Satanic Bowl: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/fhzwsmfi173ua06/AABiQjwDjJ0-arkXEXlsYxV2a?dl=0
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 381Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 47 Tickets Remain
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 1,212 Tickets Remain
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