Live Chat with Paul; -103- More FOIA and Other Researched + Investigated UFO cases from Rob UK

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! More UFO cases from Rob [00:02:00] (2) Main Topics begins - Rob Farmer brings us more researched and investigated UK UFO cases. [00:07:00] (3) GabberBeastTV joins Rob on side voice. [00:09:00] (4) Rob talks about UFOs over Earth and Bledsoe failed lie detector and changed his story to that he said to MUFON! while fixes the auto-switching on Jitsi. [00:11:00] (5) Billy Meier - Gabber talks about the shill [00:16:00] (6) Rob talks about Jaime (haime) Meusann being such a shill [00:19:00] (7) Pauls head rest broken.. dam MIB again! lol [00:20:00] (8) Gabber talks about new interesting captures hes got sky watching. [00:22:00] (9) Rob/Gabber talk about Dr Greer Documentaries and his claims. [00:28:00] (10) Paul talks about we could make lots of money shilling too but we have morals and wouldnt sleep at night. [00:31:00] (11) Rob now talks about an exclusive UFO case he got.. [00:32:00] (12) Paul side-tracks on cloaking tech and recent car show where skin of car can be any color! / colour! show some clips of it.. what has military got? [00:42:00] (13) Resumes Robs UFO cases [01:08:00] (14) The next UFO case is from Kent UK. [01:17:00] (15) Look up location of google maps [01:34:00] (16) more Shills of UFOlogy talk.. Dolan and Grant Cameron and TOE Curt last Live show full of shills. [01:44:00] (17) Paul steps away to turn on fan and toilet, left guys to talk. [01:47:00] (18) Paul comes back the boyz missed him heh Gabber loves aaanil probes. [01:55:00] (19) Rob talks about 2 abduction cases in south Wales. [01:58:00] (20) Paul asks Rob about Aliens healing people and then talks about his own personal visit and how solved his back pain and seemed like proof it wasnt a dream or mental illusion. [02:25:00] (21) Mike King talks again about his alien School mate and Rob leaves. [02:32:00] (22) Paul catches up on side comments and talks more about CPUs and the laptop issues he had. [02:56:00] (23) Talk about Quantum Computers and Pauls provides a link to a old live full of info about them not replacing normal cpus but will be like a math coprocessor for 3d cards or like a p-core and call it a q-core [03:00:00] (24) Paul resumes cases with Orange Orbs in New Zealand Paul warps up for the night....


