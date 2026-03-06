BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Discover Your Ultimate Human Potential! - Dr. B & Brad Johnson + Live Event Invite!
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
29 views • 14 hours ago

1 - Register NOW for the FRE-Q LLC Live Event: March 20th - 21st, 2026 "Frequency Wellness Experience" at: https://fre-q.com/2026-in-person-2-day-event/


*FRE-Q LLC Educational Support Learn How to Use your Spooky2 with Expert Instructor Brad Johnson: https://fre-q.com/contact/


2 - Jack Storms SHOW SPECIAL Purchase Your “BLISS” Pendant: https://jackstorms.com/DrBVIP


NOTE: 20% Discount Applied Automatically to Cart, you can also use the Code: DRBVIP

*MUST Use Dr. B's Affiliate Link to RECEIVE the Discounted Show Special Offer Price!


3 - Spooky2 Rife Machines: Enjoy a 5% Discount on ALL Products with this Link https://tinyurl.com/j8chrwyk


NOTE: 5% Discount Applied Automatically to Cart, you can also use the Code: DrBSpooky2

*MUST Use Dr. B's Affiliate Link to RECEIVE the Discounted Show Special Offer Price!


4 - AHA Halo Scalar Device: Enjoy a 5% Discount on ALL Products with this Link https://www.ahaharmony.com/ref/871/


NOTE: $50 OFF Discount Applied Automatically to Cart. However can also use the code: DrBVIP50

*MUST Use Dr. Bergman D.C.'s Affiliate Link to RECEIVE the Discounted Show Special Offer Price!


Additional Resources:

Jack Storms Website: https://jackstorms.com/

Jack Storms Email Support: [email protected] / [email protected]

Brad Johnson Website: https://fre-q.com/

Jack Storms Instagram: @stormsjack / https://www.instagram.com/stormsjack

Jack Storms Facebook: Jack Storms / StormsArt / https://www.facebook.com/stormsart

Jack Storms YouTube: @JackStormsTheGlassSculptor / https://www.youtube.com/@JackStormsTheGlassSculptor

Jack Storms TikTok: @JackStorms / https://www.tiktok.com/@jackstorms

Jack Storms X (Twitter): @jackhstorms / https://twitter.com/jackhstorms


DrB VIP Website: https://www.drbvip.com

DrBs BitChute Channel Link - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/

DrBs Odysee Channel Link - https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1

DrBs Rumble Channel Link - https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC


“THIS PODCAST INTERVIEW CONTENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS, OR MEANT TO REPLACE ANY PROFESSIONAL MEDICAL ADVICE”


#spooky2 #spooky2rife #spooky2pets #frequencyhealing #biofeedbacktherapy #royalrife #rifemachinefrequency #energy #jackstorms #frequency #holistichealth #crystalhealing #ahahaloscalar #scalar #futureofmedicine #lakeoftheozarks #encore #bliss #528hertz #cellularquantumentanglement #quantum #einstein #electroculturegardening #coppercoil

energyfrequencyholistichealth
