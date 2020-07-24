Is it coming from the sky? (Truth filled trajectory #5)

If you are a critical thinker, then you know the plandemic already, but some people are getting sick. So is it possible that it’s been sprayed in to certain populations? If you are unaware of the spray operations that take place in our sky, then you have homework on that first. This video serves as a wake up for those that don’t know about that as well.

Most investigations into this plandemic are conclusive that it is a hoax and the mainstream media is creating the entire belief in it, but there is a strange sickness out there. At the making of this video, it is hard to give a positive answer to whether it is a real sickness or it’s other sicknesses being diagnosed as this virus, but we do know, that these operations can make you really sick. So either way, there is something to be concerned with here and expose to the masses.

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