Prophecies | BATTLE FOR THE SOUL OF OUR NATION - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited - Julie Green, Donna Rigney, Amanda Grace, Robin D. Bullock, Hank Kunneman, Kim Clement, 11th Hour, Church

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.









Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -









FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live









TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com









► Support Patriot Women and Get Your Holiday Gifts at Fern Valley Soap

www.fernvalleysoap.com

Promo Code: FLYOVER for 20% off









Julie Green February 16, 2024

17:05-33:03

https://rumble.com/v4dqx3i-live-with-julie.html









Donna Rigney February 14, 2024

19:55-25:38

https://youtu.be/tsegRJnxyNE?si=mrTIeP_t4WdMNHoV









Amanda Grace high octane February 19, 2024

9:59-30:42

https://www.youtube.com/live/rDicRjGlVMI?si=NtElpGCHRRd5Y0mY









Robin D Bullock 11th Hour February 20, 2024

1:03:10

1:04:40

https://www.youtube.com/live/RsUf7O8EC0s?si=7eovRjI6KVHRYSfa









Church International

2:54:46 - 2:56:46

https://www.youtube.com/live/6yE9byaxr8g?si=sgQrWJC0jBqoXJE7









Donna Rigney February 14, 2024

4:07 2019 -5:22

https://youtu.be/tsegRJnxyNE?si=54PTorAzQECoUx9C









Hank Kunneman February 18, 2024 9 am

4:10-11:40

https://youtu.be/t6cxv1NySr4?si=bq-StzXPoVvQwhLd









Kim Clement prophecy about a woman March 25, 2011 Nashville TN

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/JsDpduEguVw4GY8m/?mibextid=UFLBuX









11th Ho





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 624d52148d4bbd8d







