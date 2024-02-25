Prophecies | BATTLE FOR THE SOUL OF OUR NATION - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited - Julie Green, Donna Rigney, Amanda Grace, Robin D. Bullock, Hank Kunneman, Kim Clement, 11th Hour, Church

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com
► Support Patriot Women and Get Your Holiday Gifts at Fern Valley Soap
Promo Code: FLYOVER for 20% off
Julie Green February 16, 2024
17:05-33:03
https://rumble.com/v4dqx3i-live-with-julie.html
Donna Rigney February 14, 2024
19:55-25:38
https://youtu.be/tsegRJnxyNE?si=mrTIeP_t4WdMNHoV
Amanda Grace high octane February 19, 2024
9:59-30:42
https://www.youtube.com/live/rDicRjGlVMI?si=NtElpGCHRRd5Y0mY
Robin D Bullock 11th Hour February 20, 2024
1:03:10
1:04:40
https://www.youtube.com/live/RsUf7O8EC0s?si=7eovRjI6KVHRYSfa
Church International
2:54:46 - 2:56:46
https://www.youtube.com/live/6yE9byaxr8g?si=sgQrWJC0jBqoXJE7
Donna Rigney February 14, 2024
4:07 2019 -5:22
https://youtu.be/tsegRJnxyNE?si=54PTorAzQECoUx9C
Hank Kunneman February 18, 2024 9 am
4:10-11:40
https://youtu.be/t6cxv1NySr4?si=bq-StzXPoVvQwhLd
Kim Clement prophecy about a woman March 25, 2011 Nashville TN
https://www.facebook.com/share/r/JsDpduEguVw4GY8m/?mibextid=UFLBuX
11th Ho
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 624d52148d4bbd8d
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.