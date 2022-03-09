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Ukraine Defeated in Volnovakha by Militia
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191 views • March 09, 2022
Mop up duties in Volnovakha. "The DPR People's Militia is successfully completing cleanup of the city of Volnovakha. Most of the Ukrainian forces have already laid down their weapons, but groups of Ukrainian nationalists continue to resist. The DPR soldiers dropped the Ukrainian flag and raised the DPR flag on one of the city's administrative buildings, which had been used by the enemy as a headquarters."
- Essence of Time International
- Essence of Time International
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