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Global Insanity, the Rise of the Demons, and the Sovereignty of God
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63 views • June 02, 2022
The mass murder of children – in school classrooms and abortuaries. The deliberate genital mutilation of children to “change” their gender. The triumphal celebration of grotesque, disease-spreading sexual depravity as the ultimate “human right.” The needless injection of all the world’s people with dangerous experimental drugs by government and media coercion. The rise of a global religion in which men are their own gods to whom planet earth’s very equilibrium is subject and by whom all the laws of nature can be ignored or rewritten to suit their whims. The race to create “immortal” avatars for ourselves by blending humans with animals and machines.
If collective human sanity can be measured by its conscious rejection of the natural order of God’s Creation in favor of self-destructive alternatives, there has never been a time in human history – at least since the great flood – when the world has been as insane as it is right now.
To learn more, View the full Article HERE: https://www.scottlively.net/2022/06/04/global-insanity-demons-and-gods-master-plan/
If collective human sanity can be measured by its conscious rejection of the natural order of God’s Creation in favor of self-destructive alternatives, there has never been a time in human history – at least since the great flood – when the world has been as insane as it is right now.
To learn more, View the full Article HERE: https://www.scottlively.net/2022/06/04/global-insanity-demons-and-gods-master-plan/
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