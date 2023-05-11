Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vladimir Putin’s full speech at the Victory Day Parade 2023
174 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Russian President, Vladimir Putin gives the full speech at the Victory Day Parade 2023 on Red Square in Moscow. May 9th is Victory Day, when the Soviet Union defeated Nazi Germany in WW2, which Russia calls this war as The Great Patriotic War.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
vladimir putinspeech2023victory day parade

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket