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12/18/2020 Miles Guo: the CCP is playing the old trick - it has so-called law enforcement agency in California to investigate Mr. Guo, and Elliott Broidy is behind it
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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23 views • December 21, 2020
12/18/2020 Miles Guo: the CCP is playing the old trick - it has so-called law enforcement agency in California to investigate Mr. Guo, this is another DOJ case; but there is good news today - many countries are working to identify the CCP Virus, and you will see other scientists similar to Dr. Yan standing out to testify
郭先生直播：中共又故技重施，通过加州所谓的执法部门立案调查郭先生；但今天有个大好消息，多国正在认定中共病毒，马上会有像闫博士一样、级别还高的科学家站出来作证
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warroombioweaponccpbiowarfareguilianicovid19gnewshydroxychloroquinestevebannonhcqccpvirusunrestrictedgtvmilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinastandwithhongkongwhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimengunrestrictedwarfaredryannfscelliottbroidy
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