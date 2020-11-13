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Either Google or Apple are censoring links to Trump related content!!
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40 views • November 13, 2020
Messages about election fraud are being censored via text message. Here is 100% proof! Google Apple or Verizon or all are the culprit. More testing is needed to figure out which company(s) is censoring text messages about the fraud! We have hit peak level censorship!
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