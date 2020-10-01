© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What makes you think the riots will stop after the election?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • October 01, 2020
Will the riots stop? Will the election results affect it at all? They say they are about burning down the system, isn't the system both R's and D's? Or do they mean burning down the way of life for the average American? Seems to me that is what they are thinking and why the riots won't stop. And honestly, why would they? There are no consequences, so why be subtle?
These people should be taken at their word! If they say they want to destroy your lives, why wouldn't you take their words for it?
These people should be taken at their word! If they say they want to destroy your lives, why wouldn't you take their words for it?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.