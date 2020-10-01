What makes you think the riots will stop after the election?

Will the riots stop? Will the election results affect it at all? They say they are about burning down the system, isn't the system both R's and D's? Or do they mean burning down the way of life for the average American? Seems to me that is what they are thinking and why the riots won't stop. And honestly, why would they? There are no consequences, so why be subtle?





These people should be taken at their word! If they say they want to destroy your lives, why wouldn't you take their words for it?