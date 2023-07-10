The "Ghost/Prizrak" Battalion repels enemy attack near Kleshcheevka, on the flank of Artyomovsk

➡️The legendary LPR warriors are engaged in heavy combat, defending against the attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for a month.

➡️"We repelled another assault on our positions. The enemy assault squad approached within small arms range, and our artillery joined the fight. The enemy suffered heavy losses and retreated. Our battalion, along with the entire 4th Brigade, continues to securely hold our positions near Artyomovsk," the fighters say.