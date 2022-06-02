Hunter Biden Uploaded Homemade Sex Tapes to Pornhub, Sent Links to Dad

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EXCLUSIVE: Hunter's search history reveals his obsession with porn and sex fantasies including '18yrs old,' 'lonely widow' and 'MILF crack cocaine porn,' he uploaded his OWN amateur videos and texted Pornhub link to phone listed in his contacts as 'Dad'
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT
full article:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10846603/Hunter-Bidens-search-history-reveals-obsession-porn.html