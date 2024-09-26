Refresher on the Seven Noahide Laws — Israeli News Live

If you watch only one video on the Noahide Laws, this is the one to watch.



"A refresher on the Seven Noahide Laws. Counting the cost." —Jana Bennun

Timeless, bombshell information for the diligent and watchful. Must video!



From the context, this lecture was given in 2020 before the November elections (fascinating to look back at some things).





Source: https://iconnectfx.com/view/4a19efd2-a6a6-ed11-996b-0050568299de/en





--------------- WARNING:

Time is running out for mankind — even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not — just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.





For a most-helpful guide to the narrow way and true, Biblical salvation, freely-download and prove out the PDF here, while there is still time:





