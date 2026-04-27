End of the Ski Season - Beginning of RV Travel Season... Springtime at Lookout Pass Ski Area

https://rvacrossamerica.net/lookout2526





The ski season has called it a wrap! April 12th here at Lookout Pass Ski Area. It's been a tough season throughout the western states BUT Lookout Pass overall fared reasonably well.





We had some powder days, some great groomer days, and some challenging days. Now that its over, as I write this on April 15, its chilly and raining here in the Silver Valley... and its snowing hard on the ski hill. Oh well... in a few days its going to be in the 70's, so...its over.





I started my kayaking season on April 6, and I've been biking since early February due to unusually warm weather.





My video shares my first attempt using the Osmo 8 device. I detail a bit about Lookout Pass Ski Area and what intrigues me. I also share my plans for travel - when and where, and whats coming up for the winter of '26-27.





https://youtu.be/_HrUkoz1L5c





https://rvacrossamerica.net/lookout2526





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