BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UFO: The Biggest Danger 05/13/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
799 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • Yesterday

Does the Bible speak about Aliens? Will Aliens truly come down to Earth to attack us like it’s shown in the Movies? What is the true goal of Aliens or “the fallen ones”? Is the Devil trying to deceive us? Today Pastor Stan shares some of the biggest dangers of UFOs.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/


To purchase "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" as well as "Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" as a combo, please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTICOST-RAPUTRE-SECRET-DOOR-GIFT-OFFER/productinfo/G%2DPRBS/


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


EMP Shield - to get $65 off of your order, please visit :

https://empshield.com/coupon/prophecysale2026/

Promo Code: Prophecysale2026

Valid until 29 May, 2026


Please remember to follow our brand new Facebook page here:

http://www.facebook.com/ProphecyClubOfficial


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions


To watch over 300 DVDs made at the Prophecy Club, please visit:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/


Keywords
ufodangerbiggestprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Two Biggest Signs

02:48Are there “Aliens”

04:31True or False

10:13What is their Goal?

17:40Big Danger of UFOs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Rare Earths Reprieve: US-China Deal Holds as Summit Nears, Exposing Deeper Dependency

Rare Earths Reprieve: US-China Deal Holds as Summit Nears, Exposing Deeper Dependency

Garrison Vance
The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Reveals What Would Happen if Climate Cultism Took Over

The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Reveals What Would Happen if Climate Cultism Took Over

Mike Adams
The Great Starvation: Why Global Famine Is Not an Accident

The Great Starvation: Why Global Famine Is Not an Accident

Mike Adams
Trump signals potential troop shift from Germany to Poland, escalating NATO tensions

Trump signals potential troop shift from Germany to Poland, escalating NATO tensions

Willow Tohi
U.S. and South Africa Hold Talks on Potential Critical Mineral Agreements

U.S. and South Africa Hold Talks on Potential Critical Mineral Agreements

Edison Reed
The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy