UFO: The Biggest Danger 05/13/2026

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Does the Bible speak about Aliens? Will Aliens truly come down to Earth to attack us like it’s shown in the Movies? What is the true goal of Aliens or “the fallen ones”? Is the Devil trying to deceive us? Today Pastor Stan shares some of the biggest dangers of UFOs.
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00:00Two Biggest Signs
02:48Are there “Aliens”
04:31True or False
10:13What is their Goal?
17:40Big Danger of UFOs