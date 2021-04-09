© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A VERTICAL LAUNCH ROCKET STOPS AT 120 KM (395,000 ft) ALTITUDE
Follow
0
Share
Report
105 views • April 09, 2021
A vertically launched rocket suddenly stopping at 120 km (395,000 ft) altitude. The telemetry data showing temperature of -266C (-448F). The lens creating an alternating convex and concave effect due to its fish-eye property.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.