Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
7 Bible Promises to Turn Your Life Around
4 views
channel image
PatchSDA
Published 16 hours ago |

There are over 3500 promises in the Bible. God is a promise maker and as the old song says, “every promise in the book is mine.” In this encouraging presentation, Pastor Mark Finley will share the story of a desperate woman who by faith claimed the promises of God and how you can by faith claim them too. He will share how to develop a faith to move the mountain of challenges you face. Sermon by Mark Finley. This is episode 5 of 3ABN Summer Camp Meeting 2022. Be sure to subscribe and ring the bell so you don't miss the next episode ➡️SUBSCRIBE https://bit.ly/3ABN_Subscribe

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket