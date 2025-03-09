BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
OUR GREATEST ALLY ₪ IAN CARROLL
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
60 views • 1 month ago

VfB brags about uncovering the PSYOP at 10:00 AM the morning of September 11, 2001, but it took Allan Weisbecker's work to expose the psyop-within-a-psyop of John O'Neill: Orwells Optimism: The Deep State, Self-Deception, 9/11, and the Legend of "FBI Maverick" John O'Neill


http://www.banditobooks.com/essay/content/1.php


Gerald Shea Memo: Senate Select C'tee Intelligence - Israeli fore-knowledge and Israeli Art Students


https://deeppoliticsforum.com/fora/printthread.php?tid=3972


MEMORANDUM


TO


THE NATIONAL COMMISSION ON TERRORIST ATTACKS UPON

THE UNITED STATES


THE SENATE SELECT COMMITTEE ON INTELLIGENCE


THE HOUSE PERMANENT SELECT COMMITTEE ON INTELLIGENCE


https://ariwatch.com/Links/SheaMemorandumIsrael/SheaMemorandumIsrael.htm


Source: https://x.com/iluminatibot/status/1898676665959510360


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9ms4t6

terrorismisraelmulti pronged offensivejohn oneillian carrollallan weisbeckergerald shea memoour greatest allypsyop-within-a-psyop
