Global Economic Impact of the War and Israeli Policies, an interview with Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi

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The economic consequences of conflict are no longer confined to one region. Rising fuel costs, inflation, and supply chain disruptions are affecting families worldwide. As global tensions escalate, millions are paying the price through higher living costs and economic uncertainty.
#GlobalEconomy #Inflation #EnergyCrisis #Geopolitics #WorldNews #EconomicImpact
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