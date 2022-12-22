Do You Have What It Takes To Follow Christ?

The road to heaven is paved with suffering and tribulation. Few people make it. When you follow Christ, you will be an offense to most people.

Who turned on Jesus? His own household.

Who betrayed him? One he chose, Judas.

Who warred against God? Angels in heaven.





Matthew 10:22 KJV Bible

“And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved.”





Matthew 10:36 KJV Bible

“And a man's foes shall be they of his own household.”





Count the cost of following Jesus because most won't endure. Most are not aware of the true gospel and are now falling away from faith in Jesus and will continue to follow the dictates of the world in fear and corrupt themselves.









