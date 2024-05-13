Create New Account
Orthodox Easter Wonders at St. Dogmael's Abbey
the Song of Ffraed
Published 14 hours ago

Orthodox Easter Saturday at St. Dogmael's Abbey, Pembrokeshire.

https://thesongofffraed.org/

https://thesongofffraed.org/2020/07/24/called-to-cares/

https://thesongofffraed.org/2023/08/05/into-un-beingi-met-a-man-part-2/


Video channels:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5213575

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ellisctaylor

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheSongofFfraed:d


The Abbey at St. Dogmaels: https://www.stdogmaelsabbey.org.uk/abbey.php

St. Dogmaels Tironensian Abbey:

https://medievalheritage.eu/en/main-page/heritage/wales/st-dogmaels-abbey/

A look at the life of monks at St Dogmaels Abbey:

https://www.tivysideadvertiser.co.uk/news/23375431.history-look-life-monks-st-dogmaels-abbey/


Credits:

Music: "All Saints" by Igor Khainsky: www.patreon.com/posts/57828261

"Come Holy Spirit" Catholic Prayer: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Come,_Holy_Spirit

Flame background: Marek Piwnicki: unsplash.com/es/@marekpiwnicki

Floria Thames: Photo taken at Gors Fawr.

Depiction of the Christian Holy Spirit as a dove, by Gian Lorenzo Bernini.

Female Holy Spirit 14th C. fresco: Trinity in St. James Church, Urschalling Germany.

Finding Holy Spirit Mother: Ally Kateusz: allykateusz.org/

Dr. Ashraf Fekry: the portrait of Jesus Christ.

The Diocese of St. Davids: stdavids.churchinwales.org.uk/en/

Cadw: cadw.gov.wales/

Heart of the Dragon Festival: A blog from the time: musingsfromgellifach.blogspot.com/2011/06/come-and-join-gathering-of-dragons-on.html

There may be some material in this video that I could not ascertain ownership of.

To those I haven't mentioned, who deserve credit, thank you.

Keywords
holy spiritlovechristspiritualitychristianitydivinetrinitydowsinglove one anotherpembrokeshirediviningsacred energy

