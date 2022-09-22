Esther Valdes Clayton - Guest Speaker on Pray California Prayer Call - Personal Testimony regarding Abortion

Esther Valdes Clayton, Guest Speaker on the Pray California Prayer Call on Sept. 21, 2022, gives her personal testimony and informs with facts, statistics, and data, why voting in November is crucial. Stand for LIFE, Vote NO on Proposition 1.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.