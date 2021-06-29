Dr. Palevsky - Important Things To Remember

Dr. P’s 31 bullet points, truths and mantras that are short, sweet and to the point:

1) Sars-CoV-2 is not the cause of covid-19 illness.

2) Covid-19 is not a severe acute respiratory syndrome.

3) Covid-19 is a blood and blood-clotting disorder.

4) Covid-19 symptoms are caused by a spike protein.

5) The spike protein is a man-made bio-weapon.

6) Spike protein can cause covid-19 symptoms without a coronavirus present.

7) Spike protein in covid-19 symptoms causes brain, heart, lung, liver, kidney, blood, and male and female reproductive damage.

8) Covid-19 illness is not deadly.

9) Covid-19 illness is greater than 99% recoverable.

10) Covid-19 illness can be treated with known effective medicines, nutrients and safe medical interventions.

11) Covid-19 injection is not a vaccine.

12) Covid-19 injections are experimental.

13) Covid-19 injections are not safe and have never been proven to be safe.

14) Covid-19 injection materials are not safe for injection and have never been tested for biological mechanisms in the body.

15) Covid-19 injection materials cause infertility and cancer.

16) Covid-19 injection materials cause strokes, heart attacks, brain damage, blood clots, myocarditis, miscarriages and menstrual irregularities.

17) Covid-19 injections are leading to large numbers of deaths.

18) Covid-19 injections use a technology ever before shown to reduce or eliminate any infectious disease.

19) Covid-19 injections do not protect against a Sars-CoV-2 viral infection.

20) Covid-19 injections do not prevent transmission of Sars-CoV-2 virus.

21) Covid-19 injections do not prevent severe illness from Sars-CoV-2 virus.

22) Covid-19 injections do not prevent hospitalizations or deaths from Sars-CoV-2 viral infections.

23) Covid-19 is being censored for all science other than the narrative and the agenda put forth by the main stream media.

24) Main stream media is lying to the American people.

25) Covid-19 narrative is censoring any discussion, any dialogue and any debate about discrepancies in what is happening on the ground.

26) Covid-19 agenda is censoring all information and all truth other than the agenda being put forth through main stream media.

27) Covid-19 injection adverse events are being ignored, denied and underreported.

28) Covid-19 injection adverse events are common.

29) VAERS is not being utilized.

30) VAERS is being ignored.

31) The American people, and people around the world, are being murdered, maimed and disabled by an injection that has nothing to do with health, and nothing to do with saving us from any kind of viral infection.