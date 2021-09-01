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Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception
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190 views • September 01, 2021
Uploaded for pacsteam.org
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
Support our Documentary Series on Patreon: https://patreon.com/stolenhistorynet
This forum got reset Dec. 2020
http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?f=10&;t=2
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The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
Support our Documentary Series on Patreon: https://patreon.com/stolenhistorynet
This forum got reset Dec. 2020
http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?f=10&;t=2
PLEASE SHARE
---
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