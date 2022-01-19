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VIDEO: Tech CEO Says He Doesn't Care About Chinese Death Camps, Alex Jones Responds
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70 views • January 19, 2022
A CEO whose company aims to “advance humanity by solving the world’s hardest problems” said “nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs,” a Muslim minority group facing potential genocide in China.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/tech-ceo-nba-co-owner-claims-nobody-cares-about-whats-happening-to-the-uyghurs-in-china/
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/tech-ceo-nba-co-owner-claims-nobody-cares-about-whats-happening-to-the-uyghurs-in-china/
Save 40% on our powerful Wholefood Multivitamin that’s loaded with natural immune support boosters many listeners have been asking for!
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