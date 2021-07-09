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Oh NO NO: Santa Klaus Prepares Cyber Pandemic Lockdown for Christmas
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192 views • July 09, 2021
Today on TruNews, founder Rick Wiles shares amazing testimonies of miracle money as God works in the lives of viewers and listeners. Host Edward Szall shares his investigation on the WEF’s CYBER POLYGON conference where Klaus Schwab is leading the way for cyber lockdowns and full global immunization.
Lauren Witzke presents an investigation on shutting down voices like Nick Fuentes and Andrew Torba.
Finally, Milo Yiannopoulos joins the Godcast to give his response to the Gay Men’s Chorus in San Francisco who are ‘coming for your children.’
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Milo Yiannopoulous, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/9/21)
Lauren Witzke presents an investigation on shutting down voices like Nick Fuentes and Andrew Torba.
Finally, Milo Yiannopoulos joins the Godcast to give his response to the Gay Men’s Chorus in San Francisco who are ‘coming for your children.’
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Milo Yiannopoulous, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/9/21)
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