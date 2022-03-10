"PEDO-JOEY' BIDEN SURRENDERS TO CHINA TO AVOID NUKE WAR RUSSIA?

I am @SvenVonErick on Gab.com and if you word search groups on GAB I post on the US Constitution Party Group thread.THIS IS THE TOOL TO REMOVE BIDEN, HARRIS, AND ALL LYING LAWYER SCUMBAGS FROM ELECTED OFFICE:I am a test subject of these people:My father wanted me to go to prison. He tried all he could to get police to frame me in Wilbraham Mass. The trap he set up to nail me about getting a new woman police officer into Minnechaug HS as student. She was an adult gave me the best oral sex I had against a tree & told me if I got her cocaine she would get completely naked for me in her car at Arthur (Tommy) King's keg party & would be my girlfriend.My Monsanto father hates me, but gave me $100 bill that night in case I had a "date". Minnechaug was raided and at least 8, or so went to prison right from HS, and the Wilbraham cop who was supposed to frame me told me about honey trap. I was 16, or 17, and my father continues to cause me problem every day of my life since my first memories, a F'ing Globalist!#BoycottMcD #No46 #Restore45 #ExposeFauci #BillClintonIsARapist #StopTheSteal #EndTheBS #CoofDestroyer #HillaryForPrison #AlexJones #J6NewIndependenceDay #SackDemocrats #MeToo #DeathJab22 #BanUN #USConstitutionParty #BlockadeChina #FreeVietnam #StopTheBS #SecularHumanism #GreatReset #GreenNewDeal #CriticalRaceTheory #StopCRT #DeplatformBiden #WakeUp #chrisskyarmy #justsayno #unitednoncompliance #UnBiden #FlushTrudeau #CNN #CNNFakeNews #JoeRogan #VladimirPutin #Ukraine #KlausSchwab #Davos #HillaryForPresident24 #JesusSaves #DefaultOnGlobalistLoans #BankruptBlackrock#OathKeepers #FoxNewsMONSANTO & CHINA SEX SLAVE, CHILD, NARCOTICS TRAFFICKING FROM 1960s? Did at least one B-52 full of heroin & have a couple of naked young Asian girls in dog cages coming from China to Japan then to USA during height of Vietnam War. I talk about what I saw & heard from a young kid. (Video Testimony):