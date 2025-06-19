From Madness To Insanity - David Icke Dot-Connector

Tune into David Icke as he connects the following dots this week:





- The escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, the MAGA supporters who continue to show their true colours and others who have seen the error of their ways.

- Does Iran REALLY pose a nuclear threat?

- Uncovering the conspiracy behind the grooming gangs in the UK

- More UFO sightings in South America





