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Tuesday Live: IMF Slashes Global Economic Outlook, Confirms Depression – Mass Starvation IMMINENT - FULL SHOW 4/19/22
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101 views • April 20, 2022
As populations in North America and Europe awaken to the Covid tyranny plan, China has reinstated draconian medical martial law with 400 MILLION under lockdown - all while the technocrats prepare new lockdowns for the West! Watch & share this BOMBSHELL broadcast that’s loaded with exclusive intel globalists DO NOT want you to hear!
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