Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin at Dripping Springs Rally
Guardians in the Sky
Published 21 hours ago

Ted Nugent playing the Star Spangled Banner, Sarah Palin, Victor Avilla, Ann Vandersteel, Doc Pete Chambers, Robert Agee and many more speakers at the Dripping Springs Take Back Our Border Convoy.  Great people. Texans holding the line!

protestpolitical1st amendmentted nugenttexas borderactivistsarah palinpolitical activistsrallieschristian worshiptake a standpeaceful protesthold the linelet your voices be hearddoc pete chambersdripping springscome and cut itpatriot supporteagle pass rallytborder

