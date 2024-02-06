Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin at Dripping Springs Rally

Ted Nugent playing the Star Spangled Banner, Sarah Palin, Victor Avilla, Ann Vandersteel, Doc Pete Chambers, Robert Agee and many more speakers at the Dripping Springs Take Back Our Border Convoy. Great people. Texans holding the line!
