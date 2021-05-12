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The EU IGNORES Side Effects from AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
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40 views • May 12, 2021
It's March 18th of 2021. A sad day indeed. The EU has just totally ignored all dangerous side effects of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. All they're decided to do is to inform doctors about the symptoms so they are better prepared and to change the vaccine inserts (which nobody reads). What a joke! It's like: Just take it folks. When your immune system is destroyed forever, we will notice it more clearly. Hey, thanks New World Order. Real thanks!
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