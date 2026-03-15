JEWS ATTACK AMERICA

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Day 9 of the Jewish attack on America. The Jews know the money is in China. And Jews always go where the money is. That's what their existence is based on - money, lies and violence. The Jews did a deal with China to destroy America and Europe so long as the Chinese let the Jews be the fee taker for the Belt and Road. The Chinese are loving watching the US deplete its war-making capabilities for the Jew rats. That's what is actually happening.