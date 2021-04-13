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MUST WATCH: Stiftung Corona Ausschuss: Sitzung 36 | Prof. Dolores Cahill (Abridged - Eng Only)
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260 views • April 13, 2021
Reknowned immunologist and virologist, Prof. Dolores Cahill interviewed by the Corona Committee. Horrific testimony about immune priming killing some/all test animals in previous SarsCov1 vaccine trials. Animal trials, of course, were skipped in the development of the Covid19 Vaccines. Cahill explains why. We are the experiment.
Also, she discusses developments around the PCR testing and how authorities in Ireland have been forced to revise reported Covid19 deaths.
Must watch and share.
This an abridged version, with German segments removed for brevity. The full interview is here:
https://www.brighteon.com/1662eb41-4d0c-4636-b5d3-0e48cc8241ec
By: Corona Ausschuss
Original url: https://lbry.tv/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/sitzung36:8
Also, she discusses developments around the PCR testing and how authorities in Ireland have been forced to revise reported Covid19 deaths.
Must watch and share.
This an abridged version, with German segments removed for brevity. The full interview is here:
https://www.brighteon.com/1662eb41-4d0c-4636-b5d3-0e48cc8241ec
By: Corona Ausschuss
Original url: https://lbry.tv/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/sitzung36:8
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