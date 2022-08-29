The Power of Animals, Symbols & Tai Chi Gung

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Native Indians spent so many years on the land, interacting with the animals, they were able to assign an energy of that animal. For example, crows invite people to open their spirits. This intrinsic energy can be received by each of us.

Master Lama Rasaji tells us how learning more about this intrinsic energy can help us achieve a healthier lifestyle.





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