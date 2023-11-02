Speaker Johnson: It's Disturbing Democrats Want An Israel Ceasefire
Spkr Mike Johnson: "now as Israel begins the next phase of its war, it's been kind of disturbing to us, I've heard Democrats suggest there needs to be a ceasefire... There was a ceasefire, it was before October 7th and Hamas broke it."
