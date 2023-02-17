The Anti Bill Gates Anthem "GATES BEHIND THE BARS" & Then We Lock Up The Rest Of 'Em.

Music & Animation by Five Times August. "Gates Behind The Bars" available on the new album "Silent War" - OUT NOW on all digital music platforms, CD, and vinyl. Links & Lyrics below the lyrics.

"Gates Behind The Bars" LYRICS :

The wimp's on the loose He's bought all the land

He's out for revenge To hurt every man

He'll print all the food And drug every kid

Pretend like he's good Then hide what he did

Nobody's safe Nobody's safe Nobody's safe

'Til we have gates behind Gates behind the bars

The geek's in control He's changed his disguise

His chemical world Will be your demise

He's sick and he's cruel And acts like he's God

Speaks on the stage While zombies applaud

Nobody's safe Nobody's safe Nobody's safe

'Til we have gates behind Gates behind the bars

He's coming for you His plans at the door

He's climbed through the windows He's part of the war

He deals in the dark And buys his own truth

He'll package it up And he'll sell it to you

All the sheep will believe Afraid they will die

Trapped by the one Who has wrapped them in lies

The creep's not alone He plots with his friends

The forum they have Is a circle of sin



There's snakes all around Who traffic and kill

They'll dope up the world With needles and pills

No body Is safe Nobody's safe,

Hey Hey No body Is safe

'Til we have gates behind Gates behind the bars

