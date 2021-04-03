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[Apr 3, 2021] 026 Flat Earth Dave [Keep Rolling with Jake Briggs
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72 views • April 20, 2021
Flat Earth Dave is a prominent figure in the Flat Earth Society and movement.
Flat Earth Dave's media:
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Flat Earth Sun & Moon Clock app https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Add, Follow or Contact me:
Email: [email protected]
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/street_rolling_cheetah
Twitter: https://twitter.com/st_rollcheetah
Face book: https://www.facebook.com/StreetRollingCheetah
SUBSCRIBE AND SEE IT THRIVE!
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCth8nDElTYQcYedzFpS6ZWA
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/keep-rolling-with-jake-briggs/id1472328896
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6H5Owd1nU1k5N0hKGu5mvj?si=pjinUACYTreRVt3ZaJaqCQ
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/keep-rolling-with-jake-briggs
Google: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9rZWVwcm9sbGluZy5wb2RvbWF0aWMuY29tL3JzczIueG1s
And on all other audio podcast platforms!
MAKE A DONATION THROUGH PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/street_rolling_cheetah
GEAR I USE !
Canon EOS R: https://amzn.to/31D7foY
Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM: https://amzn.to/2BokTBU
Canon 80D: https://amzn.to/2VFbM6x
Canon EF -S 18-135MM f/3.5-5.6 IS USM: https://amzn.to/3gkZh8g
RØDE VideoMic NTG On-Camera Shotgun Microphone: https://amzn.to/3gnJZ2j
RØDE VideoMic Pro Compact Directional On-Camera Shotgun Microphone: https://amzn.to/2ZyRa0S
RØDE Procaster Microphone: https://amzn.to/2YTogcR
RØDE RODECaster Pro Production Console: https://amzn.to/3imkYq5
Zoom H5 Four-Track Portable Recorder: https://amzn.to/3eTw4AZ
Logitech C920e Pro Webcam: https://amzn.to/2NMCHsG
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Flat Earth Dave's media:
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Flat Earth Sun & Moon Clock app https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Add, Follow or Contact me:
Email: [email protected]
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/street_rolling_cheetah
Twitter: https://twitter.com/st_rollcheetah
Face book: https://www.facebook.com/StreetRollingCheetah
SUBSCRIBE AND SEE IT THRIVE!
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCth8nDElTYQcYedzFpS6ZWA
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/keep-rolling-with-jake-briggs/id1472328896
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6H5Owd1nU1k5N0hKGu5mvj?si=pjinUACYTreRVt3ZaJaqCQ
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/keep-rolling-with-jake-briggs
Google: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9rZWVwcm9sbGluZy5wb2RvbWF0aWMuY29tL3JzczIueG1s
And on all other audio podcast platforms!
MAKE A DONATION THROUGH PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/street_rolling_cheetah
GEAR I USE !
Canon EOS R: https://amzn.to/31D7foY
Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM: https://amzn.to/2BokTBU
Canon 80D: https://amzn.to/2VFbM6x
Canon EF -S 18-135MM f/3.5-5.6 IS USM: https://amzn.to/3gkZh8g
RØDE VideoMic NTG On-Camera Shotgun Microphone: https://amzn.to/3gnJZ2j
RØDE VideoMic Pro Compact Directional On-Camera Shotgun Microphone: https://amzn.to/2ZyRa0S
RØDE Procaster Microphone: https://amzn.to/2YTogcR
RØDE RODECaster Pro Production Console: https://amzn.to/3imkYq5
Zoom H5 Four-Track Portable Recorder: https://amzn.to/3eTw4AZ
Logitech C920e Pro Webcam: https://amzn.to/2NMCHsG
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Keywords
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