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Virus Laws - The systematic demolition of the human psyche
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302 views • December 22, 2021
Reluctant prisoners of war are reprogrammed into compliant collaborators - science fiction or reality? David Icke talks about mind control methods that are being used around the world today, mostly unnoticed by the people. Listen to Icke's wake-up call to the peoples!
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