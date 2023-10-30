Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ep. 35: Starting To Notice A Pattern?
channel image
Son of the Republic
580 Subscribers
186 views
Published a day ago

Start another war, send millions more anti-Western refugees to the West.

Starting to notice a pattern?


Tucker On Xwitter | 30 October 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1719111686341242927

Keywords
terrorismdeep statetucker carlsonisraelliberalismglobalismnigel faragemarxismmilitary industrial complexinfiltrationhamasleftismhezbollahsubversionendless warracketextremismterrorist sympathizerstate-sponsored terrorwar machinedivisivenessforever warperpetual warwarfare statepopulation weapon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket